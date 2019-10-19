Springfield High School students make dresses to send to girls in Africa

Little Dresses for Africa has shipped over 200,000 dresses from around the world

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a simple way to make an impact around the world, and some local students are taking part in it.

Springfield Local High School students in New Middletown are working on a special project as part of the non-profit organization Little Dresses for Africa.

They have patterns and are sewing fabric together to make dresses to send to girls in Africa. The students made 12 dresses from fabric that was donated for the project.

This is the second year Springfield Local High School has made dresses for the non-profit.

