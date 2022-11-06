SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department. For 50 years, he’s courageously served the Springfield community.

On Sunday, he celebrated that service.

“Volunteerism, you know, they say is dying. But I’ll tell you what, you wouldn’t know it if you talked to Larry Ricketts. So he’s done a great job for this community,” said retired Springfield trustee Robert Orr.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters joined the celebration at New Springfield Church of God.

Larry’s peers said he has a servant’s heart and his work for the community is unforgettable.

“He actually saved us thousands of dollars back when Springfield had no money. He even did the dispatch from his house, he had phones, emergency phones that came into his home, him and his wife,” Orr said.

Ricketts said it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the Springfield community for so long.

“I didn’t give it much thought — the house is on fire, you just grab a hose and run to put the water on, make sure everybody is out. You chase everybody out and then you run in,” Ricketts said.

He has no plans on retiring anytime soon and will continue to serve the community.