(WKBN) – Spring has sprung and there were plenty of places to enjoy it on Monday. We found a couple of places where people were smiling from ear to ear.

There has been a work in progress in Lordstown since November. The Dairy Queen has been under renovation and on Monday debuted the new look.

“I think the last remodel was in the ’70s. So it was really exciting to bring the ’70s into the 2020s,” said Tiffany Caldwell, owner of the Lordstown Dairy Queen.

Tiffany and Randy Caldwell own five Dairy Queens in the Mahoning Valley. They just acquired the Lordstown store in October 2020.

Some work remains outside, but after some 18 hour days, the remodel was done enough on the inside to open just in time for Free Cone Day.

“It brings something nice to the community. A place for the kids to come out, come hang out, but it’s newer, it’s more modern. So it makes a lot more sense to people,” said Michelle Parker, Dairy Queen regional manager.

Ice cream was a great way to start the spring. Others were finding enjoyment outside. Andy Brincko and his basset hound Bailey were enjoying a walk in the sun.

“It’s welcome after this winter. It’s very, very welcome. I’m tired of snow blowers and boots and everything else that comes with the weather. It’s time for a change,” Brincko said.

The sun and warmth were perfect for Jan Brown to get outside for a walk as well. She was testing new walking poles and was ready to use them.

“Right now it’s not hot, but the weather is pleasant and the sun is out. I love it,” she said.