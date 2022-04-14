(WKBN) – It’s officially spring even though it might not feel quite like it. Believe it or not, it’s a good time to start planting some veggies. Whether it’s to save some money at the grocery store or learn something new, now is the time to start.

But will plants survive in these up and down temperatures? Some of them will. Even though the temperatures are going between hot and cold, it’s a good time to test your green thumb and start planting.

“Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower,” said Jenell Martin, greenhouse manager at Catalpa Grove Farms.

If you’re looking to plant, it’s the perfect time for cole crops, which are staples you see at grocery stores.

“Kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and they actually want to be planted now. They don’t do so well in the summer, so if you get them in now they’ll mature and be ready to harvest before the heat hits,” Martin said.

Other good crops for right now include lettuce plants, candy onions, asparagus, peas, even raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.

“A long as there’s no blooms on them, they’re fine to be planted. If they start to get blossoms on them and you’re going to get a frosty night, just cover them up,” Martin said.

So a lot can be planted, but what can’t be planted?

“Cucumbers, zucchini, do not just wait, just wait until the weather’s consistently warm at night. They’re the ones to be very cold sensitive,” Martin said.

Melons, squash and pumpkins are also included in that along with some peppers and tomatoes.

When it comes to planting, you want to make sure you till the soil, add some fertilizer and make sure that the ground isn’t soaking wet. These plants like water but not that much.

“The seeds can still germinate and if the soil’s not warm enough, they’ll just sit there,” Martin said.

A lot of these plants you can get locally and they’re ready to be put in the ground. As Martin puts it, they’re “hardened off.”

“They’re used to cold temperatures. It’s not like they came directly from a warm greenhouse into the cold ground, so we call that ‘hardening off,'” Martin said.

Martin’s parting advice was to make sure you’re planting the right crops for the weather and get that soil prepped before you plant.