Spring in Columbiana County bicycle tour returns Sunday

All cyclists are invited to ride

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Bicyclists can celebrate spring on Sunday as part of the Spring in Columbiana County bike tour, sponsored by the Out-Spokin’ Wheelmen bicycling club.

All cyclists are invited to ride begining at 8 a.m. at Firestone Park, 347 E Park Ave., Columbiana.

The main cycling route is a flat-to-rolling 35-mile loop through small towns and scenic countryside, which includes the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail.

Participants are welcome to ride at their own pace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support vehicles are available for riders in need of assistance.

A snack stop will be set up at the rail station in downtown Lisbon. When riders complete the 35-mile loop, riders will receive a Pizza Hut lunch.

Participants will have the option of riding an additional rolling-to-hilly 28-mile loop for a total of 63 miles after lunch.

The ride fee is $20 and includes the snack and lunch. Helmets are mandatory.

Riders may register online at outspokinwheelmen.com or in-person from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday at Firestone Park.