Spring flowers bring seasonal allergies

For some, allergies can become a serious health concern

Flowers are blooming, trees are getting their leaves, and for many people, that means seasonal allergies are back. 

For most people, seasonal allergies are mild. They get stuffy noses and itchy eyes. 

But for others, especially children, allergies can become a serious health concern.

"This is the time of the year for baseball, softball. If the kids can't conduct those activities or are getting complications like coughing or wheezing, wheezing especially, headaches, sinus trouble, sometimes we think we have a sinus infection. Those are things that may be a little more serious. You may need to see your primary care doctor about," said Dr. Ravi Karnani, an allergist at Akron Children's Hospital.  

The doctor said adults can sometimes see allergy symptoms worsen, too. 

If you have questions about seasonal allergies, you should see your doctor. 

