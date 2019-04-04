Spokesperson: Ohio congressman Tim Ryan running for president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A spokesperson for Ohio congressman Tim Ryan confirmed that he is running for president.

The congressman is scheduled to appear on ABC’s The View on Thursday where he will announce his candidacy.

A rally is in the works for this Saturday in Niles, where he will address local constituents.

Ryan is scheduled to make an appearance at a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.

Ryan would join an already large crowd seeking the Democratic nomination. There are currently 16 candidates, not including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ryan is a nine-term congressman from Howland. He unsuccessfully challenged California Democrat Nancy Pelosi for House Minority Leader in 2016.