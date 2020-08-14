New splash pad gives Warren kids a break during summer of quarantine

"It's so gratifying to see these kids out here, having fun and enjoying it," Mayor Doug Franklin said

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For five hours Friday, kids in Warren got to play around in the city’s first splash pad in Packard Park. City leaders and a parent we talked to said it’s a nice break from what’s been a summer of quarantine.

“It brings a smile to my heart,” Mayor Doug Franklin said. “It’s so gratifying to see these kids out here, having fun and enjoying it.”

It was supposed to open in May but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans had to be changed.

“After we did a little preview with the construction company, me and the director had talked about, ‘Let’s do something for these families and these kids.’ They’ve pretty much had their whole summer interrupted and haven’t had a lot of options, in terms of just having fun,” Franklin said.

So the city hosted a preview day Friday for the park’s newest addition, giving families a chance to experience it. The splash pad won’t be fully open until next summer.

“With everybody being quarantined in the house and not much to do without having to put a mask on, I think it’s fun to just relax a minute,” said Tiffany Sotak, a parent.

“Ideally, I’d like to see smaller versions of this in other areas of our community so that everybody has access to it,” Franklin said.

The $200,000 splash pad was paid for with federal money from the Community Development Block Grant program.

