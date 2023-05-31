BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Swimmers — especially the youngsters — can learn basic water safety with the Davis Family YMCA’s “Splash Into Summer” program.

Parents and kids are separated to discuss safety procedures, then they put the kids in the pool to practice what they went over.

The program covers topics that apply to all bodies of water, from public to backyard pools to open bodies of water.

“Having those rudimentary swim skills — like a back float — is even important in a bathtub. If a child falls into the bathtub, you want them to know to roll over when they fall in,” said swim instructor Megan Vutech. “That’s the very basics of what we teach in our swimming lessons.”

The lessons will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The program is free. Visit the Davis Family YMCA website, or call 330-480-5656.