BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Just past the first day of summer, some are already shifting their focus to the next season as Spirit Halloween announces job openings across the Valley.

There will once again be two Spirit locations in Boardman this year. One will be located in Applewood Commons in what was previously the Pier 1 Imports building. The other will be located at 7386 Market Street, which was previously Joann Fabrics.

Spirit Halloween is seeking applications for an assortment of positions, including district sales manager, sales supervisors, store managers, assistant store managers and sales associates.

The following locations in the WKBN 27 First News coverage area are accepting applications:

Austintown

Boardman

Hermitage (Pa.)

New Castle (Pa.)

Niles

Warren

Youngstown

Spirit Halloween opened its first store in 1983. It later expanded after it was acquired by Spencer LLC in 1999, with 63 locations at that time. Now, there are over 1,100 stores across the U.S. and Canada, with a location in all 50 U.S. states.

Spirit Halloween locations typically open around Labor Day weekend and close in early November.

For more information or to apply, visit Spirit’s website.