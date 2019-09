Speedway announced Friday that the company intends to hire 350 employees in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Speedway announced Friday that the company intends to hire 350 employees in Ohio.

Available positions include full and part-time entry-level and assistant manager positions.

Open interviews will be conducted at Speedway locations statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the open interviews at all Speedway locations in Ohio. Applications will also be accepted online at speedway.com.