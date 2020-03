Speedway will use the land where Coaches Burger Bar, Plaza Donuts and the old Antone's restaurant are located

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new construction projects are coming to Boardman. One of them is another gas station and convenience store along Route 224.

Speedway has received approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals to build at the intersection of 224 and West Boulevard.

Speedway will use the land where Coaches Burger Bar, Plaza Donuts and the old Antone’s restaurant are located.

Other permits are still required. There’s no timeframe yet on construction or an opening date.