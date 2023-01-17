YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- School zones around 11 different Youngstown City school buildings will have speeding cameras.

These cameras are to help reduce speeding around schools.

The project has been two years in the making between the city and a company Blue Line Solutions. At each zone there are two devices working.

One, that tells your speed. The other will capture images of your car and license plate. If caught speeding, it will cost you.

Enforcement periods run from the start of class until 9 p.m. It’s to accommodate the several after school programs in the city. Each infraction will cost you anywhere between $100 and $150.

Each school on this map has at least one school zone camera. East High School has one on Bennington Avenue and on East High Avenue. Woodrow Wilson has one on Gibson Street and another on East Indianola Avenue.

Enforcement will begin on February 17.