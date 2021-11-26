Speed temporarily reduced along I-80 in Mercer County

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties.

Drivers will see speeds reduced to 45 mph from the Ohio state line to the Clarion County line.

PennDOT says the reason for the speed reduction is winter weather.

In a press release, they did not say exactly how long the reduction will last, only that it will lift once winter weather is not a concern for road conditions.

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparations, visit their website.