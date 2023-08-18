Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include a response from the city of Salem.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A speed limit change has been made on a road in Salem.

The speed limit is now 25 miles per hour on South Lincoln Avenue, according to the Salem Police Department. It used to be 35 miles per hour.

The new speed limit went into effect Friday.

Salem Director of Public Service Joe Cappuzzello said the city gathered a lot of information before changing the speed limit. They heard from residents in the area and used technology to monitor traffic volume and speed on the road. He said in the end, it was a safety decision based on the changing demographic in the area and the volume of traffic.

“It was for the best interest of the people, not just the people on South Lincoln. We tried to get a 360 view, people coming in and out of the city,” Cappuzzello said.

The new speed limit went into effect Friday.