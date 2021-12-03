Special tour will thank essential workers in the Valley

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

(WKBN) – A special thank you tour will travel throughout the Valley this month in honor of essential workers.

The Thank You Essential Workers Tour is being presented by 2Deep Entertainment and sponsored by T-Mobile.

Each pop-up stop on the tour will offer complimentary refreshments and treats for essential workers. There will be coffee, donuts and hot soup courtesy of Oh Donut Co. and Zoup! Eatery.

“We can’t ever thank them enough, but we wanted to do something special for them to let them know they are all loved and appreciated!” said 2Deep Entertainment CEO Terrill Vidale.

Areas of essential workers include public safety, health care, education and grocery/pharmacy.

T-Mobile will also be giving essential workers the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. All you need to do is scan the QR code on any of the tour’s flyers. The winner will be announced at the end of the month.

The following is a list of all the tour’s stops.