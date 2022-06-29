CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The War Vets Museum in Canfield has a special exhibit Wednesday and Thursday.

A Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier made a stop on East Main Street. It comes from the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia.

In about five years, the replica has toured through 38 states. Arlington National Cemetery gave the group full permission for the project and even gave them the true dimensions of the real tomb.

The project manager said the replica is a good reminder of our freedom.

“We wanna make sure that we never forget the sacrifices that were made by the ones that this represents. Because without their sacrifices, especially not only their lives but their identity as well, we would not enjoy the freedoms that we have in this country,” said project manager Bill King.

Visitors can come to the museum to see the replica until 7 p.m. Wednesday night or Thursday from noon until 7 p.m. It’s free of charge.