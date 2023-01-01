(WKBN) – Starting on New Year’s Day, athletes with the Special Olympics of Ohio will be able to join the YMCA for free.

It is part of a new partnership between the Special Olympics of Ohio and the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs.

To be eligible, each athlete will be contacted by their local organization to fill out a request form. Once the athlete is found in good standing and completes a physical, they will receive a confirmation letter to send to any participating YMCA.

They can also receive one personal training session at no extra cost.