Special needs classroom divide concerns parents at Youngstown high school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The special needs classroom at Chaney High School will be divided into two rooms on Wednesday.

After the district told teachers, students and parents about the decision on Monday, some parents who disagree took their children out of school early.

The parents said they were not given enough warning or a good explanation.

A Youngstown City Schools spokesperson said the change was due to regulations on classroom size. The district released the following statement.

“The composition of that class, with 16 students, two teachers and two educational aides, is unique to YCSD… To provide the scholars with needed attention, district and school officials decided to split the class into two classes with one teacher and one aide each.”

“There was no communication, like, this was just sprung on us this morning,” said Robin Altman, a concerned parent.

“Heartbroken. I was at work and I was just like, it felt like somebody died and you just stopped in your tracks,” said Monica Washington, another concerned parent.

“So upset, heartbroken…. because they were my favorite teachers, they were like a mother to me,” said student Alex Washington.

The parents are also concerned that such a big change will be hard for the special needs students, saying it could hurt their academic performance.