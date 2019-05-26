Special Memorial Day ceremony held at Poland Township nursing home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - A special Memorial Day ceremony was held at a Poland Township nursing home on Sunday.

The ceremony was conducted by the Poland American Legion, who started visiting nursing homes last year.

The idea is to help residents in nursing homes observe the holiday as well. Many of the residents cannot attend lengthy services and parades.

"We give a certificate of appreciation to every veteran that's here, and then we honor every deceased veteran that has lived here," said Jeff Vrabel Jr. with the Sons of American Legion.

The ceremony was held at four different nursing homes this weekend.