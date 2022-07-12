BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After taking in close to 60 cats and dogs over the last week and a half, a special gift was a welcomed surprise for staff at Animal Charity of Ohio.

When the Amazon delivery driver stopped on Monday evening, there were 70 boxes to be dropped off with another 50 on the way — all in the nick of time.

“Once a week, we post our Wish List. It always has the things that we need the most,” MacMurchy said. “We needed extra food for the dogs, extra food for the cats, and when I say extra, I mean we just needed some. We were running completely out.”

But the new deliveries led to another problem — where to put it all. Workers had already been moving furniture and other items to make space for animals coming into the shelter. Now, they’re stacking bags and cans of food wherever they can, knowing that it won’t last.

“We go through thousands of pounds of dog food a month for our animals,” MacMurchy said.

There are close to 150 dogs and cats in the facility, including dozens of cats that were rescued in April from a house on Youngstown’s East side. They are only now old enough to be weaned away from their mothers.

Directors say no sooner are a few of these animals being fostered or adopted more are coming in and it will only get worse.

“We’re thinking it’s probably gonna get really, really bad. It normally does the end of July and through August when it is at its peak,” MacMurchy said.

When the shelter reaches capacity, workers may be forced to cut back on some of the services they provide until space is available again.