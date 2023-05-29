WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those in Warren honored the fallen with a special ceremony this Memorial Day that included a Gold Star family of a local man who died in Vietnam.

Warren’s Memorial Day ceremony started off with a traditional toss of a wreath into the Mahoning River as a tribute to the thousands of American military members lost at sea during World War II.

“Memorial Day is truly to honor the fallen men and women who served our country who weren’t able to come home so we can have these picnics and pool days and long three-day weekend,” said Corban Baker, outreach coordinator for Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

This year, the Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission honored Private John “Jack” Flanigan. The Warren native was killed in Vietnam in 1967 at just 19 years old. His sister Debbie Flanigan teared up as Jack’s last letter was read, dated just nine days before he passed.

“‘I’ll be home again. So don’t worry. And I’ll be home before you know it. I love you dearly.’ And he says, ‘I love you, Mama,'” read James Rapone, a board member of Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission.

Veterans service commission members said when service members are killed in action, it creates a generational impact on their families. Debbie was just 12 when Jack passed.

“There is no glory in war, only sacrifices and casualties and the greatest casualty in any war is being forgotten. Today we stand here to remember Jack and all those dear near to you,” Rapone said.

“They say that, that we really aren’t truly gone until someone last utters our names. So this is just one way that we can continue to keep their legacy going,” said Herm Bruer, Director of Trumbull County VSC.

The ceremony continued with a parade down Mahoning Avenue in front of the Trumbull County Veterans Memorial and ended at Oakwood Cemetery where the VFW 1090 laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknowns.