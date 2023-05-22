MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Athletes in seventh and eighth grade at Mineral Ridge had quite the year. They won nine junior high championships this year.

Monday, students were honored with a special program. Student-athletes were clapping and holding up signs that read “MVAC CHAMPS” and “unstoppable” at a special recognition assembly.

Norah Schneider competed on the winning eighth-grade girls basketball team as well the girls track team. These teams are just two out of the nine teams that claimed every Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Championship this school year.

“We work hard for everything we got and it’s just amazing to have the opportunities that the school gives us,” Schneider said.

“Since the induction of the MVAC — Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference — in 2017, there has not been a school that we’re aware of that have won all of them in grades 7 to 12 girls and boys side,” said Jen Stith, Mineral Ridge athletic director.

Coaches, staff and students are hoping this sets the tone for the seasons to come.

“It just builds the program and that’s what we’re trying to do here. … Continue to build the program and bring that tradition back here at Mineral Ridge of a winning tradition,” Stith said.

The kids were cheered on by friends and family, something the athletes appreciate.

“I mean, it’s amazing to be like out on the stage or the court and see all the people in the stands supporting us and cheering us on as we go,” Schneider said.

The students told First News this major milestone was a team effort.