SPEAK Project Ohio receives $20,000 award, credits support from Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A non-profit organization is crediting the Youngstown community for a $20,000 award.

SPEAK Project Ohio is based out of Columbus, but its founder is from Youngstown. The organization received a $20,000 Aetna Voice of Health Award in October.

“We were up against five other organizations, five huge organizations really in the Columbus area… We asked our friends and families and our networks to vote for us,” said Joselyn Parker, founder of the organization.

On Friday, the organization held a celebration and check presentation in honor of the award.

Parker said the support of those from her hometown, Youngstown, is what carried them to the finish line.

“Youngstown, it raised me, it made me and they’re the ones that got us here,” she said.

In total, the SPEAK Project received 6,224 votes.

The SPEAK Project works with children. They do different things like leadership development, summer learning loss prevention and educational programs. They have also done community clean-ups and teen speak nights.

Parker said right now the program is available in Columbus, but her goal is to bring it back to her hometown as well.