(WKBN) — One grocery market chain has announced that it will not use self-checkout in its stores.

In a Facebook post, Sparkle Markets announced that it would not be going along with this industry trend.

Sparkle President Vincent Furrie Jr. released a statement:

“Many big grocery brands, have decided to phase out their cashiers and replace them with self-checkout machines. They believe limiting human interaction is the future of retail shopping. While stores test this theory, we at Sparkle will not be turning to self-checkout. Employing our neighbors not only benefits the company, but it also benefits our communities. In times like this, jobs are more important than ever. We value the person at the register- we hope you do as well. Helping one another just cannot be replaced.”

Sparkle operates 18 stores in Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, most of which are in the Mahoning Valley.