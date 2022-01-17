YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sparkle Market announced Monday that they are closing early due to the impact of the snowstorm.

All Valley locations will close at 5 p.m.

Many workers were unable to make it to work Monday, so locations will be open with the staff on hand and close at 5 p.m.

The Southern Park Mall is also closed Monday and WRTA has canceled their routes.

Many other businesses and organizations have cancellations and delays. You can find a full list on the WKBN mobile app and on our website.