Spaghetti dinner plans to raise money for Liberty Fraternal Order of Police community programs

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township’s Fraternal Order of Police is hosting a spaghetti dinner this weekend.

The dinner will take place this Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Hall on Logan Way.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

More than 20 gift baskets are being auctioned off.

Proceeds from the dinner go to community programs sponsored by FOP Lodge #65.

“To help raise money to do things within the community, whether it’s sponsoring baseball, organizations, or just doing whatever we can to help the community in any way we can,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.