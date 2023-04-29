BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A pasta fundraiser on Saturday at Brookfield High School worked to raise money to put toward school lunch debt.

According to Brookfield school officials, student lunch debt stands at about $22,000. This is a combined total of debt from the elementary, middle and high schools.

The fundraiser is meant to give families some help so they don’t have to worry about paying funds back.

“We’re just trying to help as best we can,” said Gabby Garrett, senior food service director. “We understand it can be hard sometimes with rising cost of things, so we are just trying to do our part to help alleviate some of the pressure.”

Brookfield schools offer a free and reduced meal program for students who qualify.