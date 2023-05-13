POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Valley community served up spaghetti — and a show — for a cause on Saturday.

The Spag & Drag show at Turning Point in Poland drew in almost 100 people to raise money for a teacher at Rayen Early College.

Four drag performers provided entertainment, and there was a basket raffle and carryout dinners.

Mary Hall, who was recently diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. Hall is a mom to two young kids and has been away from teaching while on sick leave.

The organizer, Heather Smith, said Hall is grateful for the support from the community.

“We have a great turnout right now. And Mary is here and I think she’s, like, a little overwhelmed,” Smith said. “She has cried a little bit, but it’s just been an amazing turnout.”

All the funds will help Hall with continued cancer treatments.