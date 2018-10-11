Soy prices worry local farmers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - American farmers are facing lower prices for soy crops, and tariffs may be partially to blame.



Since the tariffs went into effect in April, prices farmers can get for their soybeans has fallen by nearly 30 percent.

Grain merchandisers say prices locally for soy have fallen nearly $2 a bushel. Since farmers get about 50 bushels per acre, that's a $100 loss for each acre they farm.

Jenifer Pemberton with Deerfield Ag Services says the financial hit has her worried for the industry and that many area farmers might just give up.

“Overall farmer attitude and just trying to be positive about things and then concern about them being able to make a profit and continue to farm,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton said many farmers locked in prices for their crops this year before the tariffs hit, but the pain will be felt more on future crops.