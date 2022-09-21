(WKBN) – Southwoods Health started in 1994 and has grown to include a surgical center, imaging, sleep centers, breast health, express care and a pain and spine center. Now, Southwoods has something new: Health at Home.

Southwoods CEO Ed Muransky knows home health care is nothing new but he plans to separate Southwoods Health at Home from the others with service.

“The only way I would get into this is to make sure that we have Rolls Royce people at the top, the best-registered nurses we can hire and the best rehab people we can hire.” Muransky said.

Muransky says the cost of Health at Home will be covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, all of which want patients out of hospitals quicker.

“Well, home quicker still means that you have a scar to take care of and a rehab to take care of and a lot of times, families aren’t prepared,” Muransky said.

Scars and rehab are major issues but Muransky also wants to take care of the little things.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Hey, you have to go to see a specialist.’ It’s another thing if you have a ride to a specialist,” Muransky said.

Muransky says Southwoods has grown to become the largest physician group in the Mahoning Valley and it should use its pool of medical talent to extend into the home.

“Our whole purpose in the next five years in what I’m trying to get everybody to do is called ‘Continuity of Care,'” Muransky said.

Southwoods currently employs 1,200 people and Muransky expects to need another 250 when Health at Home is at full capacity. He doesn’t expect problems filling the positions.

“If I put our name on it, it’s going to be as good as it can be and be someplace I would take your favorite loved one or mine to send them to. So that’s always been the Southwood difference on everything we do,” Muransky said.

Muransky says Health at Home will become more about where people will heal because there’s not enough Medicare and Medicaid dollars for everybody to be in assisted living, nursing homes and emergency rooms.