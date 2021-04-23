Southington woman faces criminal zoning violation over service animals

Carrie Foor is accused of violating Southington's zoning resolutions by having farm animals on her property

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington woman says she’s facing prosecution over her family’s service animals.

“I still feel lost and helpless. I do not know what to do,” said Carrie Foor, of Southington.

Foor is facing a criminal zoning violation charge in Newton Falls Municipal Court over what she says are her son Damian’s emotional support goats and her service mini horse.

“I’m afraid to lose them. I’m afraid for my son. I’m afraid for our future,” she said.

Foor is accused of violating Southington’s zoning resolutions by having farm animals on their Williams Street property which, according to the zoning inspector, is prohibited since they live in a platted subdivision with residential houses.

But Foor says the animals provide a service. She says she suffers from a number of medical conditions that cause her to have seizures, balance and stability issues plus vision loss.

“Unfortunately, I’m kinda falling apart,” Foor said.

She says her mini horse named Dexter keeps her on her feet.

“Without Dexter or without a human being, I’m stuck. That is how devastating losing Dexter will be to me. I’ll be stuck here like a prisoner on my own land,” Foor said.

Township Zoning Inspector Kathy Setting said the Foors are in violation and that the township has been trying to work with them but they haven’t been compliant.

“Under HUD and the Fair Housing Act, you’re allowed to have these animals. I mean, I have civil rights,” Foor said.

Foor’s arraignment on the zoning violation is set for May 3.