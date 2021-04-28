Southington Schools’ athletic director facing sexual battery charges

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on sexual battery charges

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The athletic director for Southington Local Schools is on paid administrative leave during a criminal investigation.

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on sexual battery charges. Those charges are expected to be officially filed on Thursday.

According to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an incident that happened 15 years ago.

The victim is a former student. The alleged assault happened over a period of time when the victim was in high school.

Lefkowitz is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

District officials wouldn’t comment on the case, saying only that they’re working with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, more charges could be pending.