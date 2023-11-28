WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Supreme Court is refusing to hear an appeal by a Southington man serving a prison sentence for causing an accident that cost a motorcyclist their leg.

The decision means an 11th District Court of Appeals ruling upholding the conviction of Corey D. Hoffman, stands.

Hoffman was sentenced Nov. 30 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to four and a half years in prison by former Judge W. Wyatt McKay after pleading guilty Sept. 29, 2022, to charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident.

The charges stem from a Sept. 21, 2021, accident in Trumbull County. Court papers in the appeals court said that Hoffman had been drinking before hitting a woman’s motorcycle, severely injuring her. One of the injuries was the loss of her leg.

Hoffman claimed in his appeal to the 11th District that his conviction should be overturned because the sentence he received was disproportionate to sentences in similar cases.

The appeals court rejected that argument.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said Hoffman also faces a civil suit from the victim in the case.