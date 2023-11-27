SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has recognized two Trumbell County natives for their outstanding service in 2023.

Trooper Scott C. Boyle, 33, a United States Air Force veteran and a graduate of Maplewood High School in Mecca Township has been selected 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Warren Patrol Post in Southington.

According to a press release, Trooper Boyle was chosen by his fellow officers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Boyle is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award

to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Boyle joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and has served at the Chardon and

Warren posts. During his service, he has received the Criminal Patrol Award five consecutive years in a row, the Criminal Patrol Misdemeanor Award, the Safe Driving Award and the Physical Fitness Award.

Also from the Warren Post, Kathryn L. Kringeta, 34, has been selected for the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Warren Dispatch Center in recognition of her outstanding service as a dispatcher.

Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Kringeta based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Kringeta joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has served at the Warren Dispatch Center. Originally from Champion, Ohio, and a graduate of Champion High School, Kringeta graduated from Kent State University.