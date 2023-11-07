WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Southington man who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot attack was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Randolph D. Moss handed down the sentence in the U.S. Court For The District of Columbia to Michael Lockwood, 32, who pleaded guilty in July to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.

Lockwood was also placed on three years of supervised release after his prison term is up, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said.

He was arrested on December 22 by the FBI following an investigation.

Lockwood is accused of taking a baton from a police officer who was struggling with a member of the crowd and going into the crowd that was at the capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.

As part of their investigation, federal agents also used facial recognition to help identify Lockwood based on two previous arrests and they also had social media posts by Lockwood where he bragged about his actions during the riot.