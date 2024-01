SOUTHINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments battled a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 3100 block of Williams Street Northwest in Southington shortly before 1 a.m.

The fire was put out and crews left the scene between 4-5 a.m. No one was injured.

Crews from at least seven different different departments put out the fire.

Trumbull County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.