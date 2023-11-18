SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One man is dead and another is in the Trumbull County Jail on a homicide charge after a fatal crash Friday night, reports state.

The crash took place just before 11 p.m. Friday night on U.S. 422 at the intersection of state Route 305. A report from Ohio State Highway Patrol states a car was driving southeast on 422 when a pickup truck driving westbound on state Route 305 failed to stop and hit the car.

The driver of the car, Tyler Richmond, 23, of Warren, died on scene.

Joseph Yuran, the driver of the truck, was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular homicide. Yuran, 55 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was treated for minor injuries, reports state.

Southington Township Fire and EMS personnel and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.