WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man was sentenced Monday on several children pornography charges. This makes his second conviction on similar crimes.

Christopher Callaway was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison on several charges including importuning, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

The crimes happened in November 2021.

Callaway must register as a Tier 3 sex offender when he’s released.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said there is an ongoing investigation into Callaway and more charges could be filed.

Callaway pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Geauga County in 2016. He served a few months in jail and was categorized as a Tier 1 sex offender. In 2019, he violated the terms of his parole and had to serve another couple of months in jail.