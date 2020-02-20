Southington man indicted for inappropriate contact with minor

Matthew Bradley is scheduled to be arraigned on March 4

Matthew Bradley is charged with importuning, disseminating harmful matter to juveniles and possessing criminal tools.

(WKBN) – A Southington man has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges related to inappropriate contact with a minor.

Matthew Bradley, 39, is facing several felonies including disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened in 2019 from Nov. 22-30.

The case was investigated by Newton Falls police.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 4.

