NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A 39-year-old man from Southington is charged in Newton Falls Court with having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Matthew Bradley is charged with disseminating harmful material, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

The crime happened on Nov. 30, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the Newton Falls Police Department.

Bradley was arraigned Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.