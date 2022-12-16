WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A Southington man was arrested Thursday and charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Michael Lockwood is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Charges were filed against Lockwood Thursday.

According to court documents, Lockwood is seen in images and cellphone footage of the demonstration. He is also accused of grabbing a baton from an officer and going into the crowd with it.

Facial recognition technology returned a hit on Lockwood based on two previous arrests, which led to the discovery of Lockwood’s Facebook account that detailed other identifiable information according to court documents.

Lockwood was released on $20,000 bond at his arraignment Thursday where he was also ordered to submit a DNA sample, notify law enforcement of any change of address or phone number, surrender a passport if he has one and cannot obtain a passport, avoid all contact with any person who may be a witness or victim in the investigation, not to possess a gun or drugs and report to the U.S. Pretrial Department.

The case was filed in the Northern District of Ohio but is being transferred to the District of Columbia. Future court dates were not listed yet.