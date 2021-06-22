Southington man accused in second domestic violence case in 2 months

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man with a pending domestic violence case against him is accused in connection to another violent incident that happened Tuesday.

Newton Falls police requested a temporary arrest warrant for 41-year-old Timothy Sapp on charges of domestic violence.

According to a police report, the incident happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 2800 block of Vera Avenue in Southington.

A woman said that after she woke Sapp up for work, the two began to argue and that Sapp hit her. The woman said she fell to the ground and that Sapp continued to strike her until she lost consciousness, according to the police report.

The woman said she woke up to Sapp throwing her phone out into the front yard.

Police noted that the victim had bruising on her arms and noticeable facial injuries.

Sapp is the suspect in another domestic violence case in Newton Falls Court involving the same victim. In that case, the court ordered Sapp to not have contact with the woman.