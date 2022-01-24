SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southington Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that they’ve been awarded $19,338.82 from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s (MARCS) Radio Grant.

The department said the grant allowed them to finish replacing their older radios with new ones at no cost to the department.

Southington Fire said safety is a top priority for their members and this allows them to be able to communicate clearly during emergencies.

Southington Volunteer Fire is one of seven departments in Trumbull County to be awarded the grant this year.

Southington Fire said they are proud to say that they updated their entire radio system for the township solely through grant funding.