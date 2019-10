SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A dedication ceremony was held Friday for a new public water service in Southington.

After $15 million, the Blueprint Water Line Initiative project is finally completed. The community has waited for public water for over 30 years.

The project included new hydrants, water lines, water tank, water meters and more.

Senator Sean O’Brien said this is a very special and very important moment so the Southington community came out and showed their support.