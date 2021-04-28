Southington chicken farmer reaches water line extension agreement with county

Allen Way Farm will connect to the water line and said it would be the farm's sole source of water for at least 10 years

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington chicken farmer has reached an agreement with Trumbull County to bring water service to his farm.

Commissioners approved it on Wednesday and the county will pay for it.

The water is going to Allen Way Farm on Helsey Fusselman Road.

The farm will connect to the water line and agreed that this would be the farm’s sole source of water for at least 10 years.

“I’m just glad that we got this project done and get it moving forward. I just appreciate that, the work that Gary Newbrough and his staff did to get this project going. I wish it was done sooner but we got it done, so hopefully, everything works out for everybody,” said James Allen, with Allen Way Farm.

Allen hopes work will begin within a few months. He feels the project can also help the farm grow.