WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Rock group The Outlaws is coming to Robins Theatre in Warren.

The show is set for Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 3 and are available at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. Prices range from $30 to $45.

A presale event is scheduled for March 2 for “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only.

The group has been performing for more than 40 years but is returning with new music, a new focus and mission: “It’s about a band of brothers bound together by history, harmony and the road. It’s about a group that respects its own legacy while refusing to be defined by its past. But most of all, it’s about pride,” according to promotional material from the band.

The band is best known for hits such as “There goes another love song,” “Green grass and high tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man.”

The Outlaws often toured with The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Ban, as well as the Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles and the Rolling Stones.

