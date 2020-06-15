Southern Park Mall transforms parking lot for free drive-in theater series

Cars will be admitted at 8 p.m. and the movie will start about 9 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is launching a series of free drive-in movies in their parking lot this week.

Starting Thursday, guests can pull into the JC Penney parking lot at the mall and enjoy family-friendly films.

Cars will be admitted at 8 p.m. and the movie will start about 9 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to enter the lot after 9:15 p.m.

The movie series includes the following shows:

Thursday, June 18: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Friday, June 19: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Saturday, June 20: “The Lego Batman Movie”

Sunday, June 21: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“As part of the fabric of Central Ohio, we have been inspired by the resilience of our neighbors,” said Brian Gabbert, General Manager at Southern Park Mall. “It is a privilege to welcome guests to this classic drive-in experience and provide a safe way for our community to share a summer evening together for a good cause.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Arts District planned to launch permanent locations and animate the exteriors of Washington Prime Group malls – such as Southern Park Mall – with interactive content making it appear to come to life. By changing gears slightly and using the same technology, the partnership is able to provide a night out at the movies.

Guests can secure their free tickets in advance here.