Southern Park Mall to reopen May 12, no details on construction project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall management announced Tuesday they plan to reopen Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Mall hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary. Guests can call ahead for more information or follow along on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

In order to address COVID-19, the following Code of Conduct guidelines will be implemented and will be in effect until further notice:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

Additional cleaning and sanitizing will take place several times a day at the mall, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for

public use.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back

our guests,” said Brian Gabbert, General Manager at Southern Park Mall. “We will continue to

work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the

containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

Donation drives and blood drives are just a few ways that Southern Park Mall is showing its

support for the local community during this trying time.

A blood drive is scheduled for May 21 from noon to 6 p.m. Donors can schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross online or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, laundry soap, toilet paper and toiletries are being accepted for The Salvation Army. Donations can be dropped off from noon to 5 p.m. daily. The donation bin is located outside the food court entrance.

Washington Prime Group, the parent company of Southern Park Mall, is not providing detailed updates on ongoing redevelopment and construction activities at this time, saying they are focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on customers.