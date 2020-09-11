Southern Park Mall hosts drive-in style concert

Just over 50 cars were parked at the mall for the event

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall hosted the first night of their Concert Series–Drive in Style.

Just over 50 cars were parked at the mall for the event. Attendees say when they heard this was happening, they were sold. Letisha B. was one of them.

“A lot of people don’t want to go to the bars and stuff because of all this COVID going around. We can be outside and get together and have fun,” she said.

The band that played is based out of Youngstown called No Funk No Justice.

As we know this year, the entertainment business took a hit due to COVID-19. With that in mind, Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert said this was one way to help.

“They’ve not been able to perform and play as much as they normally would, but they are excited to be here,” Gabbert said. “Some of them haven’t played since March, and this is the only time they’re going to play for the rest of the year.”

And the local band not only brought the heat but tons of fans with them.

“Listening to them play – great band! We’ve heard them before and we follow them. We love them,” said Linda Wray, a fan of the band.

Gabbert said the goals of the event is to give the community entertainment while also following safety procedures.

“We’re really trying to reach out to our community and add some normalcy to their lives at this time when things have been so crazy,” Gabbert said.

The Southern Park Mall is hosting another concert Friday at 7:30 p.m.

